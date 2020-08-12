Some WAP (Wet-Ass Precipitation) Is Causing Flash Flooding in St. Louis Today

Folks this rain is NO JOKE flooding already occurring on Lindell at Vandeventer. #STLwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/v8sFHandxr— Matt Beitscher (@FMtheWeatherman) August 12, 2020
Here’s what the weather professionals are saying:
🛑📢 ⛈ There have been reports of flash flooding on City of St. Louis streets. Remember to turn around - don’t drown. Never drive through flood water! Contact @stlcsb to report issues at 314-622-4800. #STLWX ⛈📢🛑— City of St. Louis (@STLCityGov) August 12, 2020
We've upgraded the flash flood warning that included St. Louis City to a CONSIDERABLE flash flood warning.— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 12, 2020
Reports of water a foot deep along Lindell Blvd in Midtown. #stlwx https://t.co/BhsaxIb44s
#stlwx what's going on? pic.twitter.com/QpZ0aJTPu9— Long (@SUperL0ng) August 12, 2020
Stay safe out there, St. Louis.
#Stl right now. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/IsqhPGAl9D— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) August 12, 2020
