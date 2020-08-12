Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Some WAP (Wet-Ass Precipitation) Is Causing Flash Flooding in St. Louis Today

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge Yep, that's some WAP. - SCREENGRAB FROM @FMTHEWEATHERMAN / TWITTER

After those terrible storms a couple of days ago, we thought we might catch a break for a while when it comes to severe weather, but the skies are showing off like it’s springtime outside.

Some wet-ass precipitation is causing flash flooding across the midwest today, and some of the worst of it can be found right here in St. Louis.



Check out these videos from cars stranded on Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End. People are having to get rescued out of their vehicles.


Yikes, it sure looks scary out there. If you’re out driving around, please take the advice of every local meteorologist and “turn around don’t drown.” Most deaths from flash flooding occur from people getting stuck in and drowning in their cars, so if you see standing water, turn around and find another path to your destination. Don't add another stranded motorist to the list for our already-busy emergency workers.

Even the City of St. Louis has issued a warning on the danger:
Here’s what the weather professionals are saying:

And here are some local reactions to the situation:
Stay safe out there, St. Louis.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fenton, Arnold, Sappington and More Named as Coronavirus Hotspots Read More

  2. Gov. Parson Wants Attorney General to Take Over Some St. Louis Murder Cases Read More

  3. Hartmann: White Democrats Betrayed Black Senators on Parson's Crime Bill Read More

  4. Rockwood School District Goes Fully Online, Parents Lose Their Damn Minds in Facebook Thread Read More

  5. Rural Missourians Protested for Black Lives — And Were Met By Armed Neighbors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation