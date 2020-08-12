Some WAP (Wet-Ass Precipitation) Is Causing Flash Flooding in St. Louis Today

click to enlarge Screengrab from @FMtheWeatherman / Twitter

Yep, that's some WAP.

Folks this rain is NO JOKE flooding already occurring on Lindell at Vandeventer. #STLwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/v8sFHandxr — Matt Beitscher (@FMtheWeatherman) August 12, 2020

🛑📢 ⛈ There have been reports of flash flooding on City of St. Louis streets. Remember to turn around - don’t drown. Never drive through flood water! Contact @stlcsb to report issues at 314-622-4800. #STLWX ⛈📢🛑 — City of St. Louis (@STLCityGov) August 12, 2020

We've upgraded the flash flood warning that included St. Louis City to a CONSIDERABLE flash flood warning.



Reports of water a foot deep along Lindell Blvd in Midtown. #stlwx https://t.co/BhsaxIb44s — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 12, 2020

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

After those terrible storms a couple of days ago, we thought we might catch a break for a while when it comes to severe weather, but the skies are showing off like it’s springtime outside.Some wet-ass precipitation is causing flash flooding across the midwest today, and some of the worst of it can be found right here in St. Louis.Check out these videos from cars stranded on Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End. People are having to get rescued out of their vehicles.Yikes, it sure looks scary out there. If you’re out driving around, please take the advice of every local meteorologist and “turn around don’t drown.” Most deaths from flash flooding occur from people getting stuck in and drowning in their cars, so if you see standing water, turn around and find another path to your destination. Don't add another stranded motorist to the list for our already-busy emergency workers.Even the City of St. Louis has issued a warning on the danger:Here’s what the weather professionals are saying:And here are some local reactions to the situation:Stay safe out there, St. Louis.