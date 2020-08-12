Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

St. Louis Sets New Limits on Bars, Large Venues to Slow COVID-19 Spread

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis bars will be half empty — or half full — until Sept. 7. - FLICKR/ INVALUABLEOFFICIAL
  • Flickr/ InvaluableOfficial
  • St. Louis bars will be half empty — or half full — until Sept. 7.

St. Louis is clamping down on crowds at bars, nightclubs and large venues as more young people catch COVID-19.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and Acting Director of Health Fredrick Echols announced new restrictions today, temporarily setting limits at 50 percent of capacity. Bars and clubs will have to close at 11 p.m.



“We continue to see an increase in positive cases in the City of St. Louis, particularly among young people who often times show no symptoms. And while they might not always have the underlying health conditions that can land them in the hospital for an extended period of time, they still present a significant risk of infecting others,” Krewson said in a news release.

The new rules take effect tomorrow and are expected to be in place through Sept. 7.

The city has previously loosened restrictions, allowing 75 percent capacity as part of a plan to gradually reopen the city in a series of phases. Krewson says they hope to allow businesses to keep operating, while protecting public health.

“Our intent here is to ensure the maximum number of people and businesses take prudent precautions to reduce the exposure to, and slow the spread of, COVID-19.”

As part of the announcement, the city is asking businesses to follow other safety measures as well, including encouraging employees and volunteers to self-isolate if they think they're sick with the coronavirus, have interacted with people with the virus or have been tested and are awaiting results.

Businesses that are forced or voluntarily shut down to protect public health can continue with skeleton operations to protect their inventory, provide security, process payroll or make it possible for other employees to work remotely.

August 12, 2020

