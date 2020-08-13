Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Ex-Lou Fusz Soccer Coach Hugh 'Pat' McVey Charged With Statutory Rape

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge An ex-Lou Fusz Soccer Club coach has been charged with sex crimes. - GOOGLE STREETVIEW
  • GOOGLE STREETVIEW
  • An ex-Lou Fusz Soccer Club coach has been charged with sex crimes.

A youth soccer coach has been charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy — and the victim was one of his players, authorities say.

Hugh "Pat" McVey, 31, was a coach for Lou Fusz Soccer Club until recently when allegations began to surface and he was removed. In a joint statement, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced the felony charges today.



According to the prosecutors, McVey started corresponding with the teenage girl through texts that were "sexual in nature" and then progressed to the charged sex crimes. There were instances of sexual abuse between March 1 and June 30 at his house in St. Charles and at the girl's house in Kirkwood, authorities say.

Police from St. Charles and St. Louis Counties have been investigating the case. The victim's family sought a restraining order against McVey on June 25, and a St. Charles County judge granted the request on July 9, barring the coach from having any contact with the girl, attending any Lou Fusz soccer activities or coming within 1,000 feet of a school or minors.

Now that charges have been filed against McVey, warrants have been issued in the case. Bail is set at $50,000.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
