The St. Louis Aquarium Will Let You Walk Over its Shark Tank on a Rope Bridge

A new rope bridge stretches across Shark Canyon at the St. Louis Aquarium.
In honor of Shark Week, the St. Louis Aquarium is debuting a new rope bridge that hangs over the massive 250,000 gallon shark tank called Shark Canyon.
The bridge is 15 feet long and hangs 7.5 feet above the waters of Shark Canyon. Like all good rope bridges, it will swing visitors over the shark-filled waters.
Shark Canyon is home to many different species of sharks including nurse sharks, zebra sharks, blacknose sharks. The habitat also houses rays, turtles and thousands of fish. And there's a touch pool where visitors can interact with bamboo sharks.
Technically, this is the second Shark Week at the aquarium
in a few just a few months. During coronavirus closures in April, the aquarium hosted a virtual version with streaming videos of the underwater predators.
Now that its back open and hosting the in-person event, the aquarium is taking COVID-19 precautions. That includes smaller crowds. It had been operating at a little less than 75 percent capacity, only selling that exact number of tickets to guests, but new rules announced yesterday
by the city will reduce that further to 50 percent capacity.
Masks are required for guests and employees, and a cleaning crew is onsite sanitizing, according to a spokeswoman.
Stay safe out there, and of course, happy Shark Week.
