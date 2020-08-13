Video: St. Louis Motorcyclist Cheats Death With Bitchin' Stunt to Avoid Reckless SUV

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA REDDIT

A quick-acting motorcyclist in Maryland Heights narrowly avoided an SUV that blasted through a red light on Tuesday — with the rider braking so hard that his motorcycle pulled a kind of "stoppie," balanced on its front wheel. The maneuver kept the rider safe from what could have been a deadly collision.The entire incident was captured on the dash camera of a motorist waiting at a red light, and who later uploaded the clip to the subreddit r/IdiotsInCars, where it's now become a viral hit, with hundreds of comments praising the rider's reflexes and castigating the SUV driver.(The clip is partially edited, with slow-motion added at the moment the rider hits the bike's brakes.)As the SUV crossed the intersection, the video shows the rider actually hopping over the tilted bike's handlebars and landing solidly on his feet. The SUV then continued southbound on the Maryland Heights Expressway, just outside the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater; the rider can only turn and watch its departure with the body language of someone who, perhaps, would like to know why a random person just tried to kill him.Reached online, Reddit user Karnovia, who had only bought a dash camera hours before capturing the incident, toldthat the rider was uninjured, but "his bike was leaking oil badly.""After I realized that he could’ve died, I pulled over next to the driver and asked him if he was okay, and let him know that I had footage of the whole thing for his insurance," Karnovia wrote in a message."To make matters worse," Karnovia added, the SUV driver "slowed down after realizing they almost killed someone and just drove off."St. Louis drivers — don't do this. Let's keep our buddies on two wheels safe, and be thankful that, for this particular motorcycle rider, his reflexes — and brakes — avoided something much worse than leaking oil.