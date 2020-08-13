Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Welcome, St. Louis City SC! St. Louis MLS Team Name Announced

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of the new stadium for St. Louis City SC - CREDIT: MLS4THELOU
  • CREDIT: MLS4TheLou
  • Rendering of the new stadium for St. Louis City SC

St. Louis’ new soccer team finally has a name and we can’t wait to cheer on St. Louis City Soccer Club!

Bringing Major League Soccer to St. Louis has been a long, long process. There were huge hurdles to get over, including who was going to pay for all of this and where in the heck these games would happen.



But St. Louis worked out the details and we’re in the process of building the team a brand new stadium on prime real estate right next to Union Station.

With all of our established local sports teams taking hard hits during the pandemic, all eyes were on the announcement today. There are big hopes is that St. Louis City SC will bring not just excitement, but an economic and public boom to downtown; those hopes exist alongside longstanding concerns about the equity of publicly financed stadiums and whether a new sports team deserves millions in tax credits.

Still, it's indisputable that the game of soccer is so important to many people in St. Louis. In addition to being loved by our large Catholic population who grew up playing it in school, the Beautiful Game is also close to the hearts of our beloved immigrant populations, who often carried their love for the sport from their home country all the way to St. Louis.

Soccer is unique among sports because, essentially, all somebody needs to play is one ball and a little bit of space. That makes the game a hit in varied territories across the world and in all economic conditions. From lush lawns to dusty deserts to wet alleyways to warm rooftops, anywhere in the world can become a soccer field if you have a ball.

Congratulations, St. Louis. And go St. Louis City SC. We can’t wait to see you on the field.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Some WAP (Wet-Ass Precipitation) Is Causing Flash Flooding in St. Louis Today Read More

  2. Fenton, Arnold, Sappington and More Named as Coronavirus Hotspots Read More

  3. St. Louis Sets New Limits on Bars, Large Venues to Slow COVID-19 Spread Read More

  4. Cori Bush and the Audacity of Tenacity Read More

  5. Ex-Lou Fusz Soccer Coach Hugh 'Pat' McVey Charged With Statutory Rape Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation