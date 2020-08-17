Even the Strip Clubs Are Limiting Their Hours As Illinois Rolls Out New COVID Restrictions

Bars:
- All bars close at 11:00pm (matching new closing time at bars in St. Louis)
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables inside and outside
- All indoor tables should be reduced to 6 persons or less
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
Restaurants:
- All restaurants close at 11:00pm (matching new closing time at bars in St. Louis)
- All indoor tables should be reduced to 6 people or less
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- If the restaurant also has a bar, the rules for bars apply
Meetings, social events and gatherings:
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- All reception halls closed
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm and are limited to 25 percent capacity
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.