Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 17, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals Seek Best, Flattest Fans in Baseball

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge "At first glance, everything looked the same. It wasn't." - CARDINALS.COM
  • CARDINALS.COM
  • "At first glance, everything looked the same. It wasn't."

Having become the latest poster child for coronavirus outbreaks in Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals are now asking fans to pay $70 to become literal posters — specifically, to become cardboard cutouts to fill Busch Stadium's bleachers.

One could perceive the offer as a canny marketing ploy to generate revenue at a time when the sport is being played without human spectators because of the coronavirus epidemic. But you would be wrong! In fact, all the proceeds go to Cardinals Care, the team's charitable fund.



Secondly, spending $70 on a 2D cutout of yourself who is doomed to watch every single Cardinals game does have its upsides.

Just imagine: the frozen expression on your doppelganger, who knows no hunger, no pain, but only baseball; who is impervious to viral infection and for whom every inning is an inoculation injected via airborne American pastime; and who roots, roots, roots for the home team, and if the Cardinals don't win it's not a shame at all because you have become a cardboard cutout and transcended death. Nice!

Of course, there are limits to the Cardinals' campaign of artificial fanstantiation. According to a Q&A posted on the team website, the team can't guarantee a specific seat location for the cutouts, but notes that "since we are filling seats in the first level, there is a chance you may be able to spot yourself on the TV broadcasts!"

With that potential bonus — and who doesn't want to see themselves on TV? —comes the reassuring knowledge that your baseball clone cannot experience loneliness or longing for a pre-COVID world, nor can it recall an existence that is not defined by a flatland hell dimension where all existence is baseball.

On Saturday, the Cardinals played their first game since July 29, when a spate of coronavirus infections forced players to quarantine Milwaukee and eventually led to more than a dozen postponed games. To make up for lost time, the team is set to play ten doubleheaders over the next two months.

As far as baseball goes, the Cardinals players are down weeks' worth of playing time. But that shouldn't matter to the team's cardboard crowd. After all, in two dimensions, any direction can be up.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The St. Louis Aquarium Will Let You Walk Over its Shark Tank on a Rope Bridge Read More

  2. Video: St. Louis Motorcyclist Cheats Death With Bitchin' Stunt to Avoid Reckless SUV Read More

  3. Kennard Classical Junior Academy to Be Named for Someone Less Racist Read More

  4. St. Louis City SC Is an Opportunity for the Metro to Unite Read More

  5. Some WAP (Wet-Ass Precipitation) Is Causing Flash Flooding in St. Louis Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation