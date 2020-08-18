St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Fires Hazel Erby, Ex-Councilwoman Says

click to enlarge HAZEL ERBY/FACEBOOK

Hazel Erby says she's been fired as St. Louis County's director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

I will not be silent! Blacks are NOT valued in this administration, particularly black women! — Hazel M Erby (@No1councilwoman) August 18, 2020

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has fired former Councilwoman Hazel Erby as his director of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a Tweet posted by Erby.“I will not be silent! Blacks are NOT valued in this administration, particularly black women!” Erby tweeted early this evening. “I was just relieved of my duties. Sam Page told me, ‘I do not need you on my staff anymore.'”Erby declined further comment to thebut confirmed the authenticity of the Tweet.Winston Calvert, chief of staff to Page, said that Page will be making an announcement in the morning about Erby.Page had hired Erby to the $121,000 position early in his administration, shortly after there had been controversy over his move on April 29, 2019 to stifle her effort to be considered as interim country executive. That came in a hastily called meeting after then-County Executive Stenger announced his resignation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.At the meeting in which the County Council voted 6-1 (with Erby in opposition) to name then-Council Chairman Page as interim county executive, supporters of Erby and businessmen Mark Mantovani claimed they were not allowed to speak by Page.“I think how he got into the position of county executive tells you a lot," says Councilwoman Rita Heard Days (D-1st District). "Hazel was the chairwoman of the County Council and many people felt she was the logical heir apparent."Somehow that didn’t happen thanks to Dr. Page.There’s not many Blacks on his staff and that tells us a lot about him. There are a lot of qualified and capable Black women in the county and we are not treated with respect."Councilman Tim Fitch (R-3rd District) blasted Page in response to Erby's dismissal.“This is typical of Sam Page,” Fitch said. "He uses someone until he doesn’t need them anymore and then throws them away."More information will be provided as the story is updated.