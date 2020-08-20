St. Louis COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in South City, Says Mayor Krewson

click to enlarge
While many parts of the St. Louis area have taken their turn being the latest coronavirus hotspot, it seems that now the bad news has come for south city folk.
In her video address
earlier this week, St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson said that in the city, the “highest number of cases by zip code are now all in south St. Louis."
Breaking it down zip code, Krewson reported this:
- 63116 had 101 new cases in the past two weeks
- 63109 had 53 new cases in the past two weeks
- 63111 had 48 new cases in the past two weeks
- 63139 had 50 new cases in the past two weeks
As of Monday, Krewson said her numbers read that St. Louis city had 273 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 75 of them in the ICU and 39 of them on ventilators.
She also said that the seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions was 40 people, which meant that the local numbers had hit “a bit of a plateau” and that the numbers are “not getting worse, but not getting significantly better,” either.
KMOV reports
that the city’s health department says that zip code 63116 has seen the most cases out of all zip codes in the city, with 754 cases logged prior to the beginning of this week.
In an attempt to curb transmission, St. Louis City government set new limits on bars, clubs and large venues just last week, temporarily setting limits at 50 percent of capacity and requiring 11 p.m. closing times.
