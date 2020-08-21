Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

St. Louis Man Raped Ex, Forced Her to Cut Her Hair, Cops Say

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Christopher Russell, shown in a photo from a previous arrest, is wanted on multiple felonies, including rape. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Christopher Russell, shown in a photo from a previous arrest, is wanted on multiple felonies, including rape.

St. Louis County police are searching for a man accused of breaking into his ex's house, forcing her to cut her hair at gunpoint and violently raping her.

Christopher Russell, 30, of the 3400 block of Itaska Street in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood, is wanted on multiple felonies, including first-degree rape, sodomy, burglary, and domestic assault.



The victim told police she woke at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and found Russell in her bedroom. He was armed with a gun, and after ordering her to cut her hair, he began sexually assaulting her, authorities say. The probable cause statement describes in detail a series of twisted acts he is accused of forcing upon the woman. At one point, he strangled her until she felt dizzy, shoved her into big Rubbermaid containers and bit her on the arm, police say.

When she was later examined as part of a rape kit, she still had a large bite mark, bruises all over her body and facial injuries to her mouth and eye, according to the probable cause statement.

Warrants for Russell's arrest have been issued, but he's not yet in custody. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nellyville Producer Indicted With Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  2. Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman, Exotic Dancer Charged in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  3. St. Louis COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in South City, Says Mayor Krewson Read More

  4. Owner of Low-Income St. Louis Apartments Charged in $28 Million Fraud Case Read More

  5. Missouri Doctor Who Amputated Patient's Toe on His Porch Has License Revoked Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation