St. Louis Man Raped Ex, Forced Her to Cut Her Hair, Cops Say

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Christopher Russell, shown in a photo from a previous arrest, is wanted on multiple felonies, including rape.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

St. Louis County police are searching for a man accused of breaking into his ex's house, forcing her to cut her hair at gunpoint and violently raping her.Christopher Russell, 30, of the 3400 block of Itaska Street in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood, is wanted on multiple felonies, including first-degree rape, sodomy, burglary, and domestic assault.The victim told police she woke at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and found Russell in her bedroom. He was armed with a gun, and after ordering her to cut her hair, he began sexually assaulting her, authorities say. The probable cause statement describes in detail a series of twisted acts he is accused of forcing upon the woman. At one point, he strangled her until she felt dizzy, shoved her into big Rubbermaid containers and bit her on the arm, police say.When she was later examined as part of a rape kit, she still had a large bite mark, bruises all over her body and facial injuries to her mouth and eye, according to the probable cause statement.Warrants for Russell's arrest have been issued, but he's not yet in custody. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.