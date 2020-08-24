All St. Louis-Area Children Can Get Free Tutoring Through STL County Library

If your kid needs help with home school or you don’t have time to assist them, the St. Louis County Library is offering access to an amazing free service that can help sort out your virtual school issues.
Anyone with a St. Louis County Library card can access Tutor.com
by signing in with their library information. Tutor.com offers not only tutoring, homework help, and test preparation assistance for students, it also provides resources for adult learners and people looking for jobs.
Tutoring is available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day of the week (including weekends) so it’s easy to stop in online for a little assistance, even late in the evening. The library also says that students may “upload a document 24/7 to receive tutor feedback.” So if you’re flipping out in the middle of the night you can soothe yourself with the thought that help will soon be on the way.
Not only is all of this free for St. Louis County residents, it’s also free for St. Louis City and St. Charles County residents, too, because they can also apply for a County library card.
People outside of the metro area can access to St. Louis County’s library system, too, by paying a $50 fee at the time of registration. What a steal.
Once you’re in you can get access to the other programs offered by the library, including events, classes, and programs. Your card also allows access to free electronic books, music, movies and more.
For more information on the tutoring access
, visit here or check out all of the other options available at SLCL.org.
