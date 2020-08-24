Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

Cori Bush Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stays 'So St. Louis'

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 11:51 AM


Just like her shirt proclaimed, Cori Bush brought her "So St. Louis" self to the viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live in an episode that aired last week — and along with her Murphee Lee-inspired attire, she brought the story of her experience of waiting for the results of the August 4 primary.

In place of Kimmell, the interview with Bush was helmed by a guest host, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. '



"It was no small thing," Bush began, describing her fight to win an election that pitted her scrappy campaign against ten-term incumbent U.S. Congressman Lacy Clay.

"The day of the election, I felt in my heart, 'I'm going to win this,'" she said.

See also: Cori Bush and the Audacity of Tenacity

But as she recounted to Anderson, the early returns didn't bode well for the insurgent Bush campaign. After spending the day at the polls, Bush said that she returned to her campaign office to de-stress and do some dancing to the DJ at her watch party. Then one of her campaign staff waved her over.

"They ushered me into my office, and they're like, so, you know, they've called the race for the incumbent."

Indeed, early that night, the count absentee ballots appeared to put Clay in the lead, as he'd registered double the absentee votes cast for Bush. At the time, some observers were already declaring Clay the winner, with one local politico stating that Clay was "on track to once again" to trounce Bush for the Democratic primary, just like he did in 2018.

But this August wouldn't end like it did in 2018, when Bush's primary challenge ended in a 20-point Clay victory.

As Bush recounted to Anderson, the early returns showing Clay in the lead left her feeling "crushed." So she turned off her phone, fired up her iPad, and turned on a watch a movie to watch while the remainder of the returns were counted.

And oh, how they counted.

Bush said her movie was interrupted by a notification. The message began, "Cori defeats" — but by then Bush was so excited she couldn't even read the rest. All the pent up energy of the election exploded in a moment that, even in her retelling, clearly got Bush fired up:

"I jumped up, like, 'Somebody look, somebody verify this!'" Bush recalled to Anderson. She continued:

"And then it was like, 'It was verified!' And I was like, "Ok I gotta pee!"

At this, Anderson laughed, clasped his hands together, and said the only thing that needed to be said:

"You are so St. Louis."

click to enlarge Arthur Anderson, shown here being charmed by Cori Bush's election night storytelling. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • Arthur Anderson, shown here being charmed by Cori Bush's election night storytelling.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nellyville Producer Indicted With Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  2. Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman, Exotic Dancer Charged in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  3. St. Louis Man Raped Ex, Forced Her to Cut Her Hair, Cops Say Read More

  4. Eviction Crisis Could Trigger Surge in St. Louis Homelessness Read More

  5. Young Teens Charged in South St. Louis Scooterjacking Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation