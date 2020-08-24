Cori Bush Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stays 'So St. Louis'

Just like her shirt proclaimed, Cori Bush brought her "So St. Louis" self to the viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live in an episode that aired last week — and along with her Murphee Lee-inspired attire, she brought the story of her experience of waiting for the results of the August 4 primary.
In place of Kimmell, the interview with Bush was helmed by a guest host, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. '
"It was no small thing," Bush began, describing her fight to win an election that pitted her scrappy campaign against ten-term incumbent U.S. Congressman Lacy Clay.
"The day of the election, I felt in my heart, 'I'm going to win this,'" she said.
But as she recounted to Anderson, the early returns didn't bode well for the insurgent Bush campaign. After spending the day at the polls, Bush said that she returned to her campaign office to de-stress and do some dancing to the DJ at her watch party. Then one of her campaign staff waved her over.
"They ushered me into my office, and they're like, so, you know, they've called the race for the incumbent."
Indeed, early that night, the count absentee ballots appeared to put Clay in the lead, as he'd registered double the absentee votes cast for Bush. At the time, some observers were already declaring Clay the winner, with one local politico stating that Clay was "on track to once again" to trounce Bush for the Democratic primary, just like he did in 2018.
As Bush recounted to Anderson, the early returns showing Clay in the lead left her feeling "crushed." So she turned off her phone, fired up her iPad, and turned on a watch a movie to watch while the remainder of the returns were counted.
And oh, how they counted.
Bush said her movie was interrupted by a notification. The message began, "Cori defeats" — but by then Bush was so excited she couldn't even read the rest. All the pent up energy of the election exploded in a moment that, even in her retelling, clearly got Bush fired up:
"I jumped up, like, 'Somebody look, somebody verify this!'" Bush recalled to Anderson. She continued:
"And then it was like, 'It was verified!' And I was like, "Ok I gotta pee!"
At this, Anderson laughed, clasped his hands together, and said the only thing that needed to be said:
"You are so St. Louis."
click to enlarge
SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
Arthur Anderson, shown here being charmed by Cori Bush's election night storytelling.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.