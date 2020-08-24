Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 24, 2020

Young Teens Charged in South St. Louis Scooterjacking

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis police say a scooter stolen at gunpoint has been recovered. - ZULIO/FLICKR
  • ZULIO/FLICKR
  • St. Louis police say a scooter stolen at gunpoint has been recovered.


Young teens scooterjacked a 46-year-old woman in a south St. Louis alley, according to authorities.



The woman was working on the scooter at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when four people, including at least three juveniles, walked up. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and ordered the woman to give up the scooter, police say.

The woman handed it over, and the armed suspect hopped on and took off with the three juveniles trailing behind on foot. The hold-up happened in the alley in the 3800 block of Minnesota, on the border of Gravois Park and Dutchtown. Police officers responded and took two boys, ages fifteen and fourteen, into custody a block away on Michigan Avenue.

Police say teens told them the scooter had been left nearby at Louisiana Avenue and Winnebago Street, and they found it there. The scooter's owner, a 49-year-old man, reclaimed it.

The two teens who were arrested were remanded to the juvenile courts. The other two suspects hadn't been arrested as of this morning. Police say the case is still under investigation.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
