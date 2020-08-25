Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Kanye West Won’t Be on the Missouri Ballot in November
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM
Kanye West did not turn in enough signatures to get his name on the Missouri ballot this November. Phew.
The entertainer had been planning to run for president as an independent candidate, but to do that he needed 10,000 valid signatures from Missouri voters to get on the ballot and he fell short.
“Candidates who are backed by the usual political parties are required to turn in 5,000 signatures, but independents must prove themselves more and hand over 10,000 signatures. And since West said his party is the ‘Birthday Party,’ (*rolling eyes forever*) he’s required to turn in the whole 10k to get on the ballot in Missouri.”
According to a tweet from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, West did turn in 10,000 signatures but only 6,557 of them were determined to be valid.
In a world full of terrible news, this minor victory over even more complete bullshittery should be celebrated. We don't have many reasons to breathe a sigh of relief these days. Just don’t think about the horrors that 2024 could bring. (*shudder*)
Can we use our passports again yet? Asking for some Ameri-friends.
