Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Kanye West Won’t Be on the Missouri Ballot in November

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM

Bye-bye, Ye. - JASON PERSSE / FLICKR

Kanye West did not turn in enough signatures to get his name on the Missouri ballot this November. Phew.

The entertainer had been planning to run for president as an independent candidate, but to do that he needed 10,000 valid signatures from Missouri voters to get on the ballot and he fell short.



From our story about this last month:

“Candidates who are backed by the usual political parties are required to turn in 5,000 signatures, but independents must prove themselves more and hand over 10,000 signatures. And since West said his party is the ‘Birthday Party,’ (*rolling eyes forever*) he’s required to turn in the whole 10k to get on the ballot in Missouri.”

According to a tweet from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, West did turn in 10,000 signatures but only 6,557 of them were determined to be valid.

In a world full of terrible news, this minor victory over even more complete bullshittery should be celebrated. We don't have many reasons to breathe a sigh of relief these days. Just don’t think about the horrors that 2024 could bring. (*shudder*)

Can we use our passports again yet? Asking for some Ameri-friends.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. McCloskeys Pull the Trigger on Being Huge Assholes at the RNC Read More

  2. Cori Bush Appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stays 'So St. Louis' Read More

  3. Nellyville Producer Indicted With Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  4. Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman, Exotic Dancer Charged in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  5. Hartmann: Stupidity, Unmasked Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation