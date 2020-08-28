Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

Ex-St. Louis Alderman Sentenced to Federal Prison

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz was the target of a federal campaign finance investigation. - RYAN GINES
  • RYAN GINES
  • Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz was the target of a federal campaign finance investigation.

St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who claimed he was brought down by "political people" who didn't want him to become mayor, has been sentenced to serve twelve months in federal prison and another six months on house arrest.

The 66-year-old pleaded guilty today to one count mail fraud, admitting he siphoned $21,197.85 out of his "Friends of Larry Arnowitz" campaign and used the money for personal expenses.



Arnowitz, a Democrat, represented the 12th Ward for more than seven years before he was indicted in March 2019 and resigned. Federal prosecutors say he illegally and repeatedly tapped his campaign donations for years, starting in June 2015.

"During the period of his scheme, Defendant used his campaign account like his personal piggy bank, making numerous cash withdrawals from the account in order to pay for improper personal expenses," assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed in advance of today's hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark.

In an example cited by prosecutors, Arnowitz wrote a $5,000 cashier's check from the account to help pay his mortgage in February 2019. At times, the contributions never even made it to the campaign account. The feds say he pocked donations from political fundraisers he held in 2018 and 2019 at Sugar Creek Golf Course in High Ridge.

Goldsmith, who prosecuted ex-St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and his inner circle on corruption charges, wrote in court papers that Arnowitz tried to throw FBI agents off his trail by lying about withdrawals and then insisting any problems with his account could be cleared up with a small fine imposed by the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Arguing that the disgraced politico hadn't learned his lesson, Goldsmith cited a post Arnowitz made on NextDoor, in which he blames his prosecution on a conspiracy to keep him from becoming mayor.

"There was some political people who called the feds. higher ups who wanted me out. should have been reported the ethics commission rumor is i was making to many steps towards the Mayors race," Arnowitz wrote in a March 2019 post.

Goldsmith writes, "Defendant points his finger at imaginary individuals who worked to somehow stifle his political ambitions at becoming Mayor. This clearly evidences a lack of acceptance of responsibility on the part of Defendant."

In documents filed prior to today's plea and sentencing, Arnowitz's attorney Patrick Conroy asked for a sentence of six to twelve months house arrest. The ex-alderman's health is bad, including preexisting conditions of high blood pressure and diabetes that, combined with his age, make him especially vulnerable to catching COVID-19 while locked up, Conroy wrote.

The attorney noted that Arnowitz doesn't have a criminal record and his wife's health isn't good either. Federal sentencing guidelines set a recommended sentence of as many as eighteen months in prison, but the judge settled on the hybrid of a year behind bars and six months on house arrest.

Before he was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2011, Arnowitz worked for nearly four decades in various city patronage jobs. The 12th Ward covers a strip of southwest St. Louis, including Boulevard Heights, Carondelet and Princeton Heights. Arnowitz was replaced by current Alderwoman Vicky Grass.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sweetie Pie's Tim Norman, Exotic Dancer Charged in Murder-For-Hire Plot Read More

  2. McCloskeys Pull the Trigger on Being Huge Assholes at the RNC Read More

  3. Photos Show Lemp Brewery Crumbling Days Before Collapse Read More

  4. Republicans' War on Kim Gardner Read More

  5. Velda City Cops Indicted in Car Stop Shooting Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation