Saturday, August 29, 2020
Two St. Louis Police Officers Shot in Tower Grove South
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Sat, Aug 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Two St. Louis police officers have been shot in Tower Grove South, police say.
Few details have been released, but a police spokeswoman said in an email that "preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded in a house" in the area.
The officers were in the 3700 block of Hartford Avenue, a residential street just south of Tower Grove Park. The officers have both been taken to the hospital, and their condition wasn't immediately available.
At 5:45 p.m., there was a call for a shooting on the block, followed about six minutes later by a call for an officer in need aid, and then a second call for an officer in need of aid.
Streets around the scene are blocked.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
Tags: St. Louis Police, Shooting, Tower Grove South, Image
