Two St. Louis Police Officers Shot in Tower Grove South

VIA FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN

Two St. Louis police officers have been shot in Tower Grove South.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Two St. Louis police officers have been shot in Tower Grove South, police say.Few details have been released, but a police spokeswoman said in an email that "preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded in a house" in the area.The officers were in the 3700 block of Hartford Avenue, a residential street just south of Tower Grove Park. The officers have both been taken to the hospital, and their condition wasn't immediately available.At 5:45 p.m., there was a call for a shooting on the block, followed about six minutes later by a call for an officer in need aid, and then a second call for an officer in need of aid.Streets around the scene are blocked.