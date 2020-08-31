Missouri's COVID-19 Deaths Hit Grim Mark Over the Weekend

click to enlarge Paul Sableman / Flickr

More than six months into the pandemic, Missouri set a new record for coronavirus-related deaths.









Saturday’s spike exceeds the 30 coronavirus deaths counted on April 24, previously the state's deadliest day.



This rise is a curious departure from the recent trend in data, as the weekend started with just . The surge of deaths over the weekend and another 22 to start the week brings the total to 1,530 in the state — and rising.Saturday’s spike exceeds the 30 coronavirus deaths counted on April 24, previously the state's deadliest day.This rise is a curious departure from the recent trend in data, as the weekend started with just

deaths on Friday. Prior to the surge, even lower numbers were reported.



The age group hardest hit by the virus

Missouri set its single-day record for COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, recording 32 in 24 hours, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Servicesfourteenis that of people 80 years and older, with a total of 763 deaths. However, the state health department has seen a sharp increase in infections for the fifteen- to nineteen-year-old age group.For St. Louis, the daily averages for coronavirus-related death have recently decreased by 53 percent. Through the first two weeks of August, the average number of deaths per day went from 3 to 1.4, according to the St. Louis County Health Department.St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in his press briefing on Monday morning, “I see people wearing masks almost universally around St. Louis, and I believe that’s why our infection rate is holding steady and trending down.”Still, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the largest number of new hospital admissions in St. Louis since May.Hospitalization numbers remain high statewide, with 305 people in the hospital, 96 in the ICU and 52 on ventilators. These numbers have climbed over the last week, Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Monday during an online briefing.“The growth in the number of [COVID-19] cases is about 30 percent less in areas that have a mandatory mask [mandate] than those that do not,” Krewson told her live Facebook audience.With 84,697 lab-confirmed cases to date, state and local officials say they're committed to managing the effects of the virus, hoping that Saturday’s death toll is an outlier.