With Eviction Ban Set to Expire, Thousands in St. Louis Waiting on Housing Aid

click to enlarge
-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
Judge Rex Burlison could extend an ban on evictions in St. Louis.
With less than a day to go before St. Louis’ moratorium on evictions is set to expire, St. Louis Circuit Chief Judge Rex Burlison was scheduled to meet this morning with St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts to discuss whether to extend the eviction ban for another month.
Meanwhile, some of the service providers tasked with distributing $5.2 million in federal CARES Act housing assistance dollars are still processing most of the 3,000 aid applications submitted to the city by tenants in need of help.
In early August, Burlison cited the time that financially strapped city residents need to apply for the federal housing assistance as a major reason for extending the eviction moratorium to September 1
.
Catholic Charities of St. Louis began processing applications for $1.75 million in CARES funding for rental and mortgage assistance about ten days ago, according to Tyrone Ford, the agency’s service integration director.
Ford says the delays his agency faced stemmed from the time needed to set up a platform for processing the applications the agency received and then vetting them.
“We’re already processing people,” Ford says. “It’s been challenging.”
Lee Camp, an ArchCity Defenders attorney who specializes in helping tenants stay in their homes, says he’s already heard from many of the fourteen service providers who received the $5.2 million in CARES Act money that they still have not gotten it to intended recipients.
“We’re already concerned that the financial assistance has not made its way down to the streets,” says Camp, who regularly takes part in conference calls with service providers who have cited delays in getting money to those in need of housing aid.
The CARES Act money came to St. Louis as part of a multi-trillion-dollar emergency aid package that Congress passed to deal with the nation’s high unemployment and the economic collapse caused by business and government shutdowns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic so far has killed nearly 190,000 Americans and infected almost 6 million more.
Camp notes the platform for processing the housing applications did not launch until August 19.
“And when you have 3,000, 4,000 applications that you have to start processing,” Camp says, “there’s absolutely no way. [No matter] how much people power you have behind it, you’re not going to process that many applications.”
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.