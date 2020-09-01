Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

John Ashcroft, King of Irony, Now in Favor of Huge Jury Awards

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge John Ashcroft speaking to CPAC in 2010. - GAGE SKIDMORE


You’ll never guess who has decided to try to strike it rich as one of those greedy plaintiff trial lawyers against whom Republicans have long waged war in the name of tort reform.



Why, it’s none other than John Ashcroft.

Yep, John Freaking Ashcroft. The former extremely conservative Missouri senator, governor, state attorney general and U.S. attorney general has thrown in with the plaintiffs seeking to defend one of the largest judgments in U.S. history: A $2.1 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson over its talcum powder having caused them ovarian cancer.

All the way back to his first term as governor, Ashcroft signed a medical malpractice law — early in the legislative session, February 3, 1986 — that limited “non-economic” jury awards to $350.000. Non-economic awards included those given for pain, suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement, physical impairment and loss of capacity to enjoy life, according to wire service reporting.

Not sure what the legal fees look like if the plaintiff’s legal team prevails, but any percentage of $2.1 billion can buy one a whole lot of religious artifacts, or whatever stuff one buys after a lifetime of crusading for morality. And, of course, opposing liberal Democratic trial lawyers.

Missouri Lawyers Weekly first reported the story, noting “The case already has garnered the interest of a number of outside parties who have sought to file amicus briefs, including the Federation of Defense Corporate Counsel, the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, the American Tort Reform Association and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

Imagine their surprise to see the old champion of tort reform dropping in for the plaintiffs.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Photos Show Lemp Brewery Crumbling Days Before Collapse Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon Has Died Read More

  3. Understaffed During COVID-19, Missouri Prison Is a Danger, Union Says Read More

  4. Update: Eviction Ban Could Be Extended As Thousands in St. Louis Wait on Housing Aid Read More

  5. Republicans' War on Kim Gardner Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation