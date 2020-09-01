Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

St. Louis Police Arrest Assault Suspect, Shoot His Brother During Gunfight

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM

St. Louis County police (shown in archived photo) shot a man during a gunfight, police say. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • St. Louis County police (shown in archived photo) shot a man during a gunfight, police say.

St. Louis County police say officers were arresting a man today when his brother opened fire on them, and officers shot the brother during the ensuing gun battle.

It began this afternoon in the 5700 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings. Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says four officers stopped a man suspected in an assault case. They were able to take the 31-year-old assault suspect into custody without any issues, but then the man's 30-year-old brother, who was in a pickup nearby, pulled a gun on the officers, according to Granda.



The 30-year-old fired at the officers, and all four returned fire, Granda says. The man was shot an unknown number of times. None of the officers was hit, although a police vehicle was shot, Granda says.

The brother was still alive and taken to the hospital. His injuries weren't considered life threatening. Granda says officers have retrieved his gun.

The case is still under investigation, and Granda says they're still trying to piece together the full series of events.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
