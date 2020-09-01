Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

You Can Get High in the St. Louis Arch Again (By Riding the Tram)

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge There it is — and now you can be there too! - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • There it is — and now you can be there too!

The tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch is open for businesses, ending its months-long COVID-19 closure that sadly limited St. Louis' biggest and shiniest tourist attraction to just a big piece of frown-shaped eye candy.

As of Tuesday, the tram ride to the top of the gleaming edifice is once again taking passengers, though, the reopening is not without some limitations.



The tram's operation "has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety," Pam Sanfilippo, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park, said in s statement.

The statement added that the park will start operating the tram with "very limited availability" before increasing the number of people who will be allowed to ride to the parabolic heights of what is most definitely (probably) not a secret device to control the weather.


Dying to stare down upon creation from 630-feet above the city? Make sure to make a reservation and come prepared to wear a mask (required for all riders ages nine and up) — and also be prepared for a short trip in the clouds. Riders will be limited to ten minutes on the observation deck.

Reservations are required. Prospective tram riders can visit gatewayarch.com or call 877-982-1410. More details about securing a spot, and details about visiting the museum, can be found here.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Photos Show Lemp Brewery Crumbling Days Before Collapse Read More

  2. Understaffed During COVID-19, Missouri Prison Is a Danger, Union Says Read More

  3. Missouri's COVID-19 Deaths Hit Grim Mark Over the Weekend Read More

  4. St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon Has Died Read More

  5. Republicans' War on Kim Gardner Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation