You Can Get High in the St. Louis Arch Again (By Riding the Tram)

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

There it is — and now you can be there too!

My park rangers are excited to reopen more of the key experiences of my park in a safe, responsible and efficient manner. My Tram Ride to the Top is now OPEN with limited access! #stl #explorestl pic.twitter.com/TGggTVwppb — Gateway Arch (@GatewayArchSTL) September 1, 2020

The tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch is open for businesses, ending its months-long COVID-19 closure that sadly limited St. Louis' biggest and shiniest tourist attraction to just a big piece of frown-shaped eye candy.As of Tuesday, the tram ride to the top of the gleaming edifice is once again taking passengers , though, the reopening is not without some limitations.The tram's operation "has required many changes to ensure visitor and employee safety," Pam Sanfilippo, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park, said in s statement.The statement added that the park will start operating the tram with "very limited availability" before increasing the number of people who will be allowed to ride to the parabolic heights of what is most definitely (probably) not a secret device to control the weather.Dying to stare down upon creation from 630-feet above the city? Make sure to make a reservation and come prepared to wear a mask (required for all riders ages nine and up) — and also be prepared for a short trip in the clouds. Riders will be limited to ten minutes on the observation deck.Reservations are required. Prospective tram riders can visit gatewayarch.com or call 877-982-1410. More details about securing a spot, and details about visiting the museum, can be found here