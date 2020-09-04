Dr. Fauci Says Missourians Should Be on ‘High Alert’ Over Labor Day Weekend

click to enlarge
-
NIAID / Flickr
-
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pictured here in 2016
Missouri is one of seven states that is at a risk for a “surging” in COVID-19 cases, warns Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview this week with Bloomberg
.
Dr. Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the country, lists Missouri alongside North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana and Illinois as states that are at risk for a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases based on current rising numbers.
“Those states are starting to see an increase in the percent positive of their testing,” Dr. Fauci told Bloomberg
, “That is generally predictive that there’s going to be a problem.”
As many Missourians will remember, Memorial Day weekend earlier this year proved to be a social distancing disaster
, with hundreds of people partying at the Lake of the Ozarks in such dangerous conditions that St. Louis County issued a travel advisory
requesting two weeks of self-quarantine for those who participated.
And now this weekend will bring people increasingly desperate for fun out to end-of-summer ragers at bars, on boats and in backyards all across the state. This, combined with the more than 7,000 college-age people in Missouri who have tested positive for the coronavirus
in the past three weeks seems like it could be a recipe for disaster.
“If we’re careless about it, then we could wind up with a surge following Labor Day,” Dr. Fauci said in the interview. “It really depends on how we behave as a country.”
Well, if the past six months of this pandemic is any indication, then no, we really don’t know how to behave as a country. Buckle up, everybody.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.