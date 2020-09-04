St. Louis Finally Gets a Win ... in a Flag Competition

click to enlarge
St. Louis is competing in the World Series of Flags, a clash between cities in six different countries that go head-to-head for the best flag design. And we have to think, this battle is ours to lose.
The image of the converging Mississippi and Missouri rivers with an overlay of a fleur-de-lis on a field of red is a striking look. So far, voters have agreed as our flag has dominated all comers.
The World Series is put on by an English charity called the Flag Institute that typically serves as a flag-information platform, offering guidance on maintenance and use. The competition began on Aug. 3 and is expected to wrap up in the next two weeks.
Each round is a face-off between two flags from across the globe. This year’s roster includes fierce competitors from England, France, Ireland, Scotland, the United States and Wales. The battles are posted on the Flag Institute’s Twitter page
, and voting lasts for only 24 hours.
St. Louis came together for a first-round win against L’Île-d’Olonne, a city in France, on Aug. 8, with 67.5 percent of the vote. We then defeated our own namesake, St. Louis, France, on Aug. 25, with 66.5 percent of the vote.
Today, we take on Penkhull, England and their dark blue rooster flag in the quarter final, and the votes are tight. As of press time, St. Louis leads by only 3.4 percent, with sixteen hours left on the poll.
Tensions are high in the competition, as this battle could take us to the semi-finals of flagship.
Make sure to vote for St. Louis in this barn-burner competition here
.
If St. Louis advances today, be sure to vote next week to take us all the way to the finals so that the Gateway City can finally take our crown (the bragging rights of being the best flag across six countries.)
