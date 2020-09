More Than 100,000 Cases of COVID-19 Now Reported in Missouri

Missouri exceeds 100K #COVID19 cases with Saturday tally of 1,974, the 3d highest of any day of #pandemic. total now 101,134.

State has 5th highest infection rate in nation for September. #COVID19Missouri #moleg #mogov — Rudi Keller (@CDTCivilWar) September 12, 2020

There have now been over 100,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Missouri since the beginning of the pandemic. We crossed the 100k mark over the weekend and, as of this writing, are at 104,598 cases total. Missouri has also had 1,802 COVID-19 deaths in state and counting.The virus started as a problem in large, crowded cities, but it has since spread out across the entire United States. Now coronavirus has made itself right at home here in the Show Me State, too. In fact, the virus is currently thriving in our rural and suburban areas. current map at theshows southeastern Missouri as the current hot spot in the state, with most of the worst numbers to be found around the Cape Girardeau area. Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Bollinger County and St. Francois County light up the map with the numbers in those counties skyrocketing in the past two weeks.Missouri is currently averaging 1,374 cases per day (which is up nine percent from the state average just two weeks ago) and NPR reports that Missouri is currently the third “highest-risk” state in the nation based on our numbers showing “escalating community spread.”Yikes. It’s scary out there, Missouri. Mask up and don’t forget to wash your hands.