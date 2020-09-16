Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

'Act Surprised': St. Charles Election Staff Told to Lie to Voters About Not Wearing Masks

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge A relative rarity in Missouri, St. Louis City has a mask mandate. Things are different in St. Charles.. - PAUL SABLEMAN
  • PAUL SABLEMAN
  • A relative rarity in Missouri, St. Louis City has a mask mandate. Things are different in St. Charles..

St. Charles election workers are being instructed to "act surprised" when asked by voters why they are not wearing masks. The guidance, which was was contained in an email sent Wednesday to the county's election judges and supervisors, instructs workers to employ a policy of deception about their personal mask-wearing habits until the voter leaves.

Kurt Bahr, director of elections for St. Charles, confirmed the authenticity of the email, explaining that the guidance is intended to avoid confrontations between election workers and voters over the issue of masks.



He conceded that the "verbiage there [in the email] was not the best."

According to the emailed guidance, judges and supervisors must keep a mask nearby, but they are not required to wear it.

"When a voter says something to you about not wearing a face mask or not wearing it correctly," the email advised, "please put it on properly."

The guidance then described actions an election worker may take to leave the voter with the impression that they are wearing a mask properly. (Wearing masks is a practice encouraged by the CDC and health experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

"You may act surprised that you don't have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on," the email continued. "Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you."

click to enlarge An email sent by a St. Charles election official to its judges and supervisors. - SCREENSHOT
  • SCREENSHOT
  • An email sent by a St. Charles election official to its judges and supervisors.

St. Charles County, which does not have a mask mandate in place, has recorded 6,920 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 126 deaths. In the past week, St. Charles surpassed the number of St. Louis City's COVID-19 cases.

Defending the policy and the email's guidance, Bahr says that "The point of that sentence was to communicate that [election workers] be polite," though he acknowledged that he's also received "several negative responses" about the email.

"Apparently," he added, "those who are for a mask mandate found that condescending or inappropriate, and I did not take it that way."

Bahr says that some of the county's election workers have unspecified medical reasons for not wearing masks, while others have personal reasons or find wearing them uncomfortable for long periods of time. When asked about voters, he conceded that they may have "legitimate health concerns," but argues that the policy is necessary to avoid delays in the voting process.

"I don't want our election bogged down because our judge and voter is having a conversation about who is wearing a mask," he says. "Those conversations are unproductive for an efficient voting process." 

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. He Was a Drug Smuggler. Now He's a Proud Boy Running Against Cori Bush Read More

  2. Department of Retaliation: Inside Missouri's Prison System Read More

  3. St. Louis Man Shot By Men Attempting to Set Fire to His Car, Police Say Read More

  4. Hartmann: COVID-19 on Campus — Students Get it Read More

  5. Inside the Missouri Tribe That Has Made White People Millions Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation