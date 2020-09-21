St. Louis Rape Suspect Arrested in Dallas

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Christopher Russell, shown in a photo from a previous arrest, is facing multiple felonies, including rape.
A St. Louis man accused of a vicious rape in the county has been arrested in Dallas after a month-long search, police say.
Christopher Lamar Russell, 30, is facing multiple felonies, including first-degree rape, burglary, sodomy, domestic assault and armed criminal action for what police say was an attack on his ex.
The woman told investigators that Russell broke into her home, and she woke at 4 a.m. last month to find him in her bedroom, armed with a gun. He forced her to cut her hair and sexually assaulted her in multiple ways, according to court records.
A warrant for Russell's arrest was issued on August 19 in St. Louis County, but he remained a fugitive until his arrest today in Texas.
Russell was previously arrested in 2017 on burglary and assault charges in a separate case in the city of St. Louis. At the time, police said he'd tried to get into an ex's apartment and was turned away. He then began circling the block, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in 2017
. Police responded, and he backed into a patrol car and then pointed a gun at officers, who shot him, authorities said.
That case has been dragging on for the past three years, and Russell was free on bond as he awaited trial, court records show.
