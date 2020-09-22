Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Eric Greitens to Host New Show on Network You Don't Watch

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Governor Eric Greitens' is killing the comeback tour. - SCREENSHOT FROM THIS CLASSIC FILM
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THIS CLASSIC FILM
  • Governor Eric Greitens' is killing the comeback tour.

Welcome back to prime time, Eric Greitens.

After a slight detour around a sex scandal that would have silenced a more humble man, Missouri's ex-governor will be hosting a new morning talk show. That's right. No more slinking around his lake house at Innsbrook Resort, leaping into action in St. Louis streets or delivering (faulty) face masks to firefighters. Greitens will resume his rightful place among the elite power players of this nation.



After what was surely a gruesome bidding war among the major networks, the influential Real America's Voice network has partnered with equally storied Just the News to land Greitens' show "Actionable Intelligence."

The brand-new partnership, announced today, will feature Greitens in the coveted 5 a.m. time slot.

"I can't imagine being a part of a better media partnership for launching my new TV show, 'Actionable Intelligence,'" Greitens says in the news release. "Nowhere else can you find the kind of cutting-edge programming we're going to deliver, addressing the issues that matter most to Americans. Tune in!"

And while we also can't imagine Greitens being part of a better media partnership, there may be a few not-so-savvy readers who are not yet familiar with RAV-TV or JTN. Unlike the liberal fake news, RAV-TV has been bringing you the straight scoop for an entire two years. The network boasts a 210-percent increase in views between July and August on a streaming service called Pluto TV ("Still Pluto TV is a potentially viable solution for people who don't want to completely close the door on cable, but more importantly, don't want to pay for the privilege," raves PCMag.)

JTN is the six-month-old news site launched by award-winning journalist John Soloman, who has written for such publications as The Hill and The Washington Post and whose work has sparked reviews by publications such as The Hill and The Washington Post that alleged he omitted key facts to serve a conservative agenda.

So far, there are few details about the content of "Actionable Intelligence," but there's a pretty clear demographic in Missouri: Anyone who wakes up at 5 (!) in the morning and thinks, "This day is but an empty shell to be filled with intelligence, the actionable kind, and while the day is yet breaking I will stare longingly at the guy who needed Mike Pence to sort-of get him back in the Navy."

Greitens is back.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Rape Suspect Arrested in Dallas Read More

  2. Department of Retaliation: Inside Missouri's Prison System Read More

  3. Jay Ashcroft Sued by Voter Advocates Over Mail-In Restrictions Read More

  4. Hackers Harassed Teen Daughter of Ransomware Target in St. Louis, Feds Say Read More

  5. He Was a Drug Smuggler. Now He's a Proud Boy Running Against Cori Bush Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation