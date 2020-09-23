Governor Mike Parson, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19, Joining 117,000 Missourians

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who has refused to take basic steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife has tested positive, too.
The governor has been mismanaging the state since long before the beginning of the pandemic, but since March he’s made it clear that he’s completely not up to the job, defiantly rejecting pleas for a statewide mask mandate. And now his total inability to be an effective and protective leader has literally hit home.
The governor postponed an event today after Missouri’s First Lady tested positive via rapid test this morning. She had been showing signs of infection before being tested, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The governor was then tested and the results came back positive. The Post-Dispatch reports
that the Capitol "has been the site of at least nine infections of elected officials and legislative staff.”
Governor Parson has repeatedly refused to require all Missourians to wear masks in public places to help reduce the spread of the virus. This has resulted in spotty and ineffective protection against the deadly pandemic which is currently raging in some parts of the state.
In fact, it's so bad in Missouri
that we’ve caught the attention of the White House Coronavirus Task Force
and have been singled out for our high rate of new cases.
According to the White House, Missouri was among the top five states for new COVID-19 cases last week and the task force reports
that Missouri is currently in the “red zone” for infections and would benefit from “mask utilization statewide.”
Mike Parson, who just loves sucking up to Donald Trump
, has talked about the dangers of the coronavirus but refuses to take the steps that even the White House recommends. He’s also uninterested in leading by example. He’s repeatedly flaunted the fact that he prefers to go maskless at events, including ones where he brings his wife
to accompany him.
None of this should be shocking, though, after the time where he treated Missouri’s elderly veterans as disposable props
during a photo opportunity.
According to a news release, Parson still feels OK and will continue running the state from the governor's mansion in Jefferson City. At the time of this writing, there have been 118,560 cases reported in Missouri and 1,977 Missourians have died as a result of COVID-19.
The recent report on Missouri from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is below.
