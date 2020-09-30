The Ultimate Guide to Voting in St. Louis 

click to enlarge
The big election will be upon us soon, but many people in St. Louis are still unsure about how they are going to actually vote. Information on the different types of voting options has been spotty and unorganized, so we’ve put it all together here for you.
We’ve created a guide organized around the three ways to vote: in person, absentee and the newly created category of mail-in voting. At the end of each of those sections, you’ll find answers to common questions related to that particular method. Want to know which style of voting fits you best or the last day your mail-in ballot can be received? You’ll find the answers in this guide.
The “absentee” option is particularly confusing this year, but we’ve done our best to make it easy for you to understand the different options and answer any questions you might have about each style of voting.
We spoke to election officials in both the city and the county to gather this information, and in addition to being some of the most helpful and patient people you could ever encounter, they all stressed that it is so important to get your vote counted as soon as possible this year. Delays in the mailing system are expected, so they recommend that if you’re mailing in your ballot, you get it filled out and sent in right away.
And if you’re not registered to vote yet, it’s not too late! You can register and be a part of history.
To register in just a few easy steps, visit the Missouri secretary of state website: sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register
Let’s get started.
Show up in person to your local polling place or a satellite voting location on Tuesday, November 3.
1. VOTE IN PERSON THE DAY OF THE ELECTION
This classic style of voting means that you show up in person to your local polling place or a satellite voting location on Tuesday, November 3. To save time and possibly some arguing with on-site election officials, don’t forget to bring your voter postcard that includes your precinct number, your voter ID and your personal cheat sheet to remind yourself how you’re voting on each issue on the ballot. (Researching all of those judges. Ugh.) You’ll also need to bring your face mask or covering because you’ll be in a public place and also because you’re not a jerk. It couldn’t hurt to bring along some hand sanitizer, too, so you can blitz any potential cooties on your hands after touching pencils, booths or voting machines.
Questions and answers for in-person voting:
Where is my polling place?
Missouri’s Voter Outreach Center on the secretary of state’s website can tell you not only where to find your polling place, but also what candidates and issues will be on the ballot. To find your polling place, visit voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov/PRD/VoterOutreach/VOSearch.aspx
On Election Day, you may also choose to vote at one of the satellite voting locations or the Board of Election Commissioners. (Read on for more information about satellite voting locations and hours.)
What are the voting hours on Election Day?
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3. If you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., you have the right to cast your vote. If you are still in line at 7 p.m. and someone tries to send you home and deny you your right to vote, do not take no for an answer. Ask for a supervisor and an on-site voting advocate.
Where do I sign up to volunteer to work at the polls on Election Day?
May I vote curbside on Election Day?
Yes, people with limited mobility can vote from their cars on Election Day. Ask any poll worker you come across outside, and they should be able to assist you or find you assistance. For more information about accessible voting see sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote#accessible
