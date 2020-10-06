Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

October 7 Is the Last Day You Can Register to Vote in Missouri Before the Big Election

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 12:03 PM

Rock that vote, Missouri.

If you aren’t registered to vote and you want to make your voice heard in the November 3 election, now is the time to get that sorted.

The deadline to register to vote and still be eligible to participate in the big election is Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



To register online, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, you can check at s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup by simply entering your name and address. And even if you think you’re registered, it doesn’t hurt to check at that link just to be sure your information is still on file.

The election on November 3 won’t just select the next president — Missourians will also decide on our next Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and more. To view all of the candidates and issues that will be on your ballot, visit voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov/PRD/VoterOutreach.

And if you’re not sure about all of the different ways that you can cast your vote this year, you can find out everything you want to know about issues like absentee vs. mail-in voting in our Ultimate Guide to Voting in St. Louis.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
