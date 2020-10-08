Man With 'Homemade Cannon' Indicted after Firing Machine Gun at Cops

Here are some additional items seized from inside the residence in the 4700 block of Kossuth after the officer involved shooting on 9/10/20. https://t.co/UGJbd1bCJe pic.twitter.com/ClY6dEQrX4— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020
These firearms were recovered from this morning’s officer involved shooting in the 4700 block of Kossuth.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 10, 2020
The #SLMPD Force Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/OvsGXi6RS1 pic.twitter.com/Pe8gb3pMw6
About 30 minutes before the officer involved shooting, officers responded to a 2-car crash @ S 8th/Chouteau. One driver stayed & had minor injuries. The driver a pickup truck fled the scene. Officers located these times in the abandoned truck which was registered to Marc Taylor. https://t.co/fkg5jZ628j pic.twitter.com/f23EuCoxag— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020
