Friday, October 9, 2020

VIDEO: Hilarious Man Finds a Stray Sheep Roaming North St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM



Any video that starts with this narration is going to be good:



“Now, I know I’ve been getting high... I know I've been getting high, y’all... I know I’ve been smokin’... I know I've been smokin'... But I’m on Natural Bridge… Aw, man… I’m on Natural Bridge, y’all… Now is this a goddamn sheep? Is this a goddamn sheep on Natural Bridge?”

What follows is the best St. Louis escaped livestock video we’ve seen since a cute cow named Andy started playing too much on Kingshighway.

The video, posted by Facebook user Deacon Bernays, shows a stray sheep munching on some grass (or maybe some trash?) near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard in north St. Louis.

Our narrator can hardly believe his eyes and expresses his disbelief with relatable exclamations like “Can y’all believe this shit right here?” and “That shit is crazy, boy. 2020 is a motherfucker, man.”

As he’s filming, someone else on the block calls out, “That’s a lamb!”

Our hilarious videographer replies:

“That’s a lamb, that’s a sheep, that something ain’t supposed to be out here, sheeeeeit. That motherfucker supposed to be in the zoo or something.”

Though it seems like an odd thing to come across, a shocking amount of farm animals are caught on film roaming north St. Louis streets, mostly because they escape from nearby stockyards and slaughterhouses.

When six steers escaped a slaughterhouse near to this same site in 2017, they became a sudden local sensation and were followed by news helicopters like they were O.J. Simpson. Their bravery (and some intervention by animal rights activists) earned them a cushy retirement out in the country at the Gentle Barn in Dittmer, MO.

We hope our new sheep friend can find the same kind of peace, too.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
