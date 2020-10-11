Charges Filed in Killing of Bernadette Cooper and Daughter Doryan Bryant, 6

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Joseph Jones is accused of killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old daughter.

A Jennings man was charged with murder and assault for killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old daughter and wounding two of the woman's other daughters, authorities say.Joseph Jones, 40, opened fire on Bernadette Cooper and her kids on Saturday inside their home at the Shannon Fox Apartments, police say. Cooper died there. Six-year-old Doryan Bryant, who was shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital where she also died. Her sisters, ages ten and sixteen, were also transported to a hospital. The ten-year-old was grazed and has been released from the hospital. The sixteen-year-old was hit in the shoulder, police say.St. Louis police Sgt. Benjamin Granda told reporters on Saturday that officers who responded to the shooting heard screaming and followed the sound to the apartment. Inside, they found the dead and wounded family members along with Jones.He was taken into custody, and St. Louis County prosecutors issued charges today. Charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.Police seized two semi-automatic handguns: a .40 caliber and a 9mm. Jones wasn't legally allowed to carry a gun, because he is a felon. His record includes federal felonies in 1999 for gun possession in connection with drug trafficking and a conviction in 2019 for being a felon in possession of a weapon.He was held on $1 million cash bond in Saturday's quadruple shooting.