Friday, October 16, 2020

Bridgeton Man Killed, Kids Wounded When Gunmen Open Fire on Moving Car

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 9:20 AM

St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting.


St. Louis County police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire from a moving Jeep on a Chrysler Sedan, killing a nineteen-year-old and wounding two kids.



The mid-Thursday shooting happened as the two vehicles drove along Lucas and Hunt Boulevard near Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County. Police say the shooters opened fire on the Chrysler, and the Jeep and sedan then collided.

The Jeep was disabled by the crash, and the Chrysler rolled off the road onto the east side of Lucas and Hunt. Police say two men in the Jeep ran off to the north. They were armed with rifles.

Police were alerted at 11:53 a.m. by a notification from ShotSpotter, a sensor that picks up on gunfire. They arrived shortly after and found nineteen-year-old Ryan Hampton of Bridgeton, badly wounded by at least one gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Two kids, a nine-year-old girl and five-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Police searched the area by air and ground, which included using tracking dogs, but the shooters escaped. Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or to stay anonymous and potentially collect a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
 
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
