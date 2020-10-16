Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 16, 2020

Ex-Councilwoman Hazel Erby Sues St. Louis County, Alleging Discrimination

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge Hazel Erby says she's been fired as St. Louis County's director of diversity, equity and inclusion. - HAZEL ERBY/FACEBOOK
  • HAZEL ERBY/FACEBOOK
  • Hazel Erby says she's been fired as St. Louis County's director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Hazel Erby, the ex-St. Louis County Councilwoman ousted from her job as the county's director of diversity, is suing the county.

Erby's suit, filed today in county court, alleges St. Louis County Executive Sam Page illegally fired her after she complained the county wasn't using the required number of contractors from minority- and women-owned businesses for projects, including a $1.67 million temporary morgue.



Page had hired Erby as the County Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2019. He had just replaced the disgraced Steve Stenger, who was about to plead guilty to federal felonies in a corruption case. In Erby's suit, her attorneys at Silverstein Wolf note that in the past the senior county council member — Erby, in this case — would have been installed as interim county executive, but Page leapfrogged her during an emergency council vote.

She was the lone council member to oppose appointing him as interim county executive, and her hiring was widely seen as a bit of political fence-mending.

But Erby says in her suit she was reluctant to take the job, and only agreed because it was an opportunity to advance work she'd championed on the council to diversify county contracts.

Once in the director's job, however, Erby says Page cut her out of the process for awarding county contracts and willfully ignored the county's obligations under Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise legislation.

The suit alleges Page retaliated against her for calling out the county for underfunding her office and failing to hire enough minority and female contractors. That was glaringly true of the temporary morgue, according to Erby.

At the start of the pandemic, the county partnered with other local governments to begin building the massive facility to handle the dead if local morgues and hospitals were overrun with coronavirus victims. The county's share of the costs was $1.13 million, which should have included jobs for a significant number of M/WBE contractors, but less than $1,000 went to businesses owned by minorities or women, the suit says.

Erby claims Page kept the project secret from her.

"Plaintiff only learned about the temporary morgue from local media," the suit says.

She claims she complained multiple times to Page, who allegedly told her she would be involved in contracting and he wasn't going to "deal with that" when it came to enforcing M/WBE laws the county had established.

We've reached out to Page's spokesman for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Erby was fired in August and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, alleging race discrimination and retaliation.

The lawsuit filed today alleges the county violated Missouri's whistleblower protections in firing her. The suit seeks an unspecified dollar amount.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jennifer Lawrence Tells Missouri to Vote No on Amendment 3 in New Video Read More

  2. VIDEO: Hilarious Man Finds a Stray Sheep Roaming North St. Louis Read More

  3. Podcast Traces Life of Lies that Brought Fake Priest to Missouri Read More

  4. Bridgeton Man Killed, Kids Wounded When Gunmen Open Fire on Moving Car Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to Voting in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation