Monday, October 19, 2020

Chesterfield Driver Charged in Deadly Crash Is Accused of Huffing

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM

Trenton Geiger, 20, of Chesterfield faces multiple charges.
  • BALLWIN POLICE
  • Trenton Geiger, 20, of Chesterfield faces multiple charges.


A Chesterfield driver slammed into a Ballwin medical clinic and killed a worker standing outside, authorities say.



Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, twenty-year-old Trenton Geiger veered off of Clarkson Road and barreled toward a Total Access Urgent Care location, striking 25-year-old employee Marissa Politte before he crashed his 2004 Honda Pilot into the building.

Politte was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital but she soon died.

Police say Geiger stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. Police arrested him on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and inhalation of solvent fumes.

Geiger had been driving north on Clarkson when he swerved across the southbound lanes and through the parking lot toward Politte and the building. He would have had to cross a low median to leave the northbound lanes of Clarkson. A Missouri Highway Patrol incident report says Geiger's Honda also glanced off a tree before he hit Politte.

Ballwin police planned to submit the case to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney today.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
