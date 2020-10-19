You Can Now Legally Buy Medical Marijuana in St. Louis County

We were honored to watch Larry, a cancer survivor, accompanied by his wife Sue, an RN, make the state’s first legal medical cannabis purchase this morning at @NBlissCannabis in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/z39r0Ws0ZX— MoCannTrade (@mocanntrade) October 17, 2020
The wait is finally over! Tomorrow morning at 9am @NBlissCannabis will open the doors to their Ellisville and Manchester locations for the first medical marijuana sales in Missouri! Congrats to the whole N'Bliss team! The #MOMMJ industry is up and running! pic.twitter.com/wyZIcoyLBv— MoCannTrade (@mocanntrade) October 16, 2020
