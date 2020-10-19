Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 19, 2020

You Can Now Legally Buy Medical Marijuana in St. Louis County

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 6:05 AM


A big thing happened over the weekend: A dispensary started selling legal weed in St. Louis County. Medical marijuana patients will no longer have to go to Illinois to get their medicine, they’ll just hop on over to Manchester.

N’Bliss (1266 Old Orchard Center, Manchester; 314-627-2499) became the first dispensary to serve a medical marijuana patient in Missouri. Sales started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and there was a line out the door. (And not just because of social distancing, either.)



Visitors reported up to a three-hour wait to make their purchases, but that was just the last stretch of what has been a very long wait to buy medical marijuana in Missouri.

The state has been approving patients for medical use since last summer, but until now there has been no place for people to legally purchase quality cannabis. The first sale at N'Bliss was reportedly to a cancer survivor and his wife, a nurse.

Aside from providing Missouri patients with much-needed medicine, the dispensaries will also be servicing the community ... through tax collected. Illinois — which also allows for recreational marijuana — collected $75 million in the first two months of legal cannabis sales early this year.

The N’Bliss locations in Manchester and in Ellisville (15396 Manchester Road, Ellisville; 314-627-2699) are the only two places in Missouri currently selling THC products. CBD products are also carried at their stores, though, and a Missouri Medical Marijuana ID card is not required to purchase those items.

More dispensaries across Missouri are expected to start serving up medical cannabis later this week, but for now only N’Bliss has it in stock. The shop is currently limiting customers to one ounce of “flower” per patient and there are no other THC products (like edibles) available in the store yet.

Like most dispensaries, this one allows you to shop online and reserve your selection, then swing by to pick it up. You can shop online to order both flower and CBD products that include topical and tincture options, too.

For more information on how to make all of your medical marijuana dreams come true today, visit nblisscannabis.com.


