Grand Center Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot in Stolen Car, Police Say

A suspected carjacker was found mortally wounded on Monday in the car he had just stolen, police say.
Officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Vandeventer Avenue where a 29-year-old woman told them she had just been carjacked. While investigating, police say, another call came in for a car crash with injuries in the 3700 block of Finney Avenue, which is less than four blocks away in the Grand Center neighborhood.
Inside the wrecked stolen vehicle, police say, officers found their wounded suspect. He had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KSDK, citing a police source, reported
that the woman is the one who shot him. While the man was in the process of stealing her car, she darted in, grabbed her gun out of the vehicle and shot the man once in the stomach before he drove away, according to the station.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 314-444-5371 or, if they wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
