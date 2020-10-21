Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Schnucks Might’ve Charged You Double If You Shopped There Recently

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Check your bank statements, everybody, because if you shopped at Schnucks Markets over the past few days, you might’ve been double-charged.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Schnucks’ debit and credit card processing company, WorldPay, experienced a “system issue” from Friday through Sunday causing “some customers of several retailers to be charged twice for their purchases.” The issue with the system has since been fixed.



Schnucks said that WorldPay told them that all Schnucks customers who were double-charged had the extra charge reversed by Tuesday, but that refunds could take up to 48 hours to process.

We’ve reached out to Schnucks for more information and will update this story with any relevant details.

