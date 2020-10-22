How to Track Your Ballot in the St. Louis Area

click to enlarge
Danny Wicentowski
Was your ballot delivered? Here's how to find out.
If you’re voting by mail and you haven’t sent off your ballot yet, do that. Like, today. It’s so
important to give your ballot plenty of time to arrive by election day, especially because of what has been happening with the U.S. Postal Service.
As we creep closer to election day, more and more people are deciding to skip the post office entirely and vote early at one of the many early voting locations around town. Also, if you have your absentee ballot all filled out but are unsure about dropping it in the mail, you can deliver it in-person to a voting site near you either before or on election day. For more information about that, consult our Ultimate Guide to Voting in St. Louis
But if you’ve already sent out your ballot in the mail and you want confirmation that it has arrived, there are many ways to track your ballot this year.
Read on to find out how to track your ballot no matter where you live in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis City:
You may track your ballot at STLCityBallotTracking.com
. Just visit the site and enter the “Ballot Track ID” from your ballot stub. You may also scan the square QR code on the stub and the code will take you right to the results. Once the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners has received your ballot, they’ll let you know by updating your ballot tracking page with a third green checkmark.
St. Louis County
In St. Louis County, you can track your ballot very easily by entering your “Ballot Track ID” at MyBallotTracking.com
.
St. Charles County
There are a few steps to tracking your ballot in St. Charles County. First, visit sccmo.org/410/Election-Authority
and then scroll down just a little to the “Nov. 3, 2020 General Election Information” list. Then click the second option which is “Track your Absentee by Mail ballot.” Then enter your information in their tracking system and you should be able to track your ballot from there.
Jefferson County
If you live in Jefferson County, ballot tracking is a more personal experience. They don’t have a website set up where you can do it on your own, but if you call the County Clerk’s office and give them your name and address, they’ll look you up and confirm that your ballot has been received. Their phone number is 636-797-5486 and once you get the voice recording press “2” on your phone for the Voter Registration and Elections Department.
click to enlarge
