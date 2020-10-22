St. Louis Area Voters: Here’s Where to Find Your Sample Ballot for the November 2020 Election

click to enlarge
We’ve all been that unprepared voter who was standing in line at the polls on election day while furiously searching on our phone for information about the propositions and judges that might be on our ballot.
But not this year, St. Louis. This year you’re going to walk in with a smile behind your mask knowing that you, yes you
, are more than prepared than ever for all of the options you are about to face.
You’re going to fill all of your bubbles with confidence and exit your polling location knowing that you’ve done your part for democracy. For freedom. For America. And for that beautiful bald eagle who tried to warn us all
.
Read on to find the sample ballot for your location.
St. Louis City:
If you live in the city, it’s super easy to find a sample ballot. Just click this link
and you’ll be directed to a .pdf version that you can look over or print to take with you to the polls.
St. Louis County:
In the county, finding your sample ballot isn’t quite as easy as in the city. The information page is complicated to navigate and the options are a bit hard to find — you’re going to want to do this on a computer, not your phone.
Here’s the easiest way to get to your personalized sample ballot:
St. Charles County:
- Use this link to access the information for the county.
- The text there says “select ‘Your Sample Ballot’ above” but the “above” is the confusing part.
- The gray bar at the top right doesn’t look like it, but it is actually a menu option. Click the right arrow at the very top right of the page to get to the sample ballot page.
- Once you’re on the sample ballot page, you’ll be tempted to find yourself on the detailed map at the left. Don’t. It’s crazy complicated. Instead, just enter your address in the empty bar at the right and you’ll be rewarded with an easy link to your sample ballot.
Finding a ballot for St. Charles County is very easy, just click this link
.
Jefferson County:
To find your ballot in Jeff Co, visit this link
and then click on the red link that reads “View My Sample Ballot (PDF).”
East St. Louis, Illinois:
For our neighbors in East St. Louis, you can find your sample ballot at this link
.
For all other locations in Missouri, Illinois and across the entire country, information on where to find a sample ballot can usually be found through your Secretary of State's website or at Ballotpedia.org
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.