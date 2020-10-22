Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

St. Louis Area Voters: Here’s Where to Find Your Sample Ballot for the November 2020 Election

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge See you at the polls, STL. - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

We’ve all been that unprepared voter who was standing in line at the polls on election day while furiously searching on our phone for information about the propositions and judges that might be on our ballot.

But not this year, St. Louis. This year you’re going to walk in with a smile behind your mask knowing that you, yes you, are more than prepared than ever for all of the options you are about to face.



You’re going to fill all of your bubbles with confidence and exit your polling location knowing that you’ve done your part for democracy. For freedom. For America. And for that beautiful bald eagle who tried to warn us all.

Read on to find the sample ballot for your location.


St. Louis City:

If you live in the city, it’s super easy to find a sample ballot. Just click this link and you’ll be directed to a .pdf version that you can look over or print to take with you to the polls.


St. Louis County:

In the county, finding your sample ballot isn’t quite as easy as in the city. The information page is complicated to navigate and the options are a bit hard to find — you’re going to want to do this on a computer, not your phone.

Here’s the easiest way to get to your personalized sample ballot:
  1. Use this link to access the information for the county.
  2. The text there says “select ‘Your Sample Ballot’ above” but the “above” is the confusing part.
  3. The gray bar at the top right doesn’t look like it, but it is actually a menu option. Click the right arrow at the very top right of the page to get to the sample ballot page.
  4. Once you’re on the sample ballot page, you’ll be tempted to find yourself on the detailed map at the left. Don’t. It’s crazy complicated. Instead, just enter your address in the empty bar at the right and you’ll be rewarded with an easy link to your sample ballot.

St. Charles County:

Finding a ballot for St. Charles County is very easy, just click this link.


Jefferson County:

To find your ballot in Jeff Co, visit this link and then click on the red link that reads “View My Sample Ballot (PDF).”


East St. Louis, Illinois:

For our neighbors in East St. Louis, you can find your sample ballot at this link.


For all other locations in Missouri, Illinois and across the entire country, information on where to find a sample ballot can usually be found through your Secretary of State's website or at Ballotpedia.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Schnucks Might’ve Charged You Double If You Shopped There Recently Read More

  2. Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie Read More

  3. Fighting to Breathe — and to Breathe Life into Her Community Read More

  4. You Can Now Legally Buy Medical Marijuana in St. Louis County Read More

  5. Chesterfield Driver Charged in Deadly Crash Is Accused of Huffing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation