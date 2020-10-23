Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 23, 2020

Video: Man Steals Phone From Jogger Who Collapsed and Died

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge A screen shot shows the suspect in black and a red minivan next to the woman, who is blurred out. - ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • A screen shot shows the suspect in black and a red minivan next to the woman, who is blurred out.


St. Louis police have released a video of a man who stole a phone from a woman who collapsed during a run in south St. Louis. The woman later died.



Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, the 64-year-old woman was lying on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of Lynch Street, next to the Anheuser-Busch brewery, when the man pulled up in a red minivan. A video shows him pacing around a half circle around her. Police say she was unconscious at the time.

The man eventually crouched down and, police say, grabbed her cell phone. The red minivan was parked nearby at the curb, and the man walked swiftly to the driver's side, hopped in and drove off.

Someone did call for help at 1:13 p.m. EMS workers arrived and took the woman to the hospital, but it was too late for her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are now looking for the man in the red van. They ask anyone with information to call detectives in the department's Third District at 314-444-2500.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Maryland Heights Cop Who Pulled Gun on Driver in Front of Daughter Sued Read More

  2. St. Louis Area Voters: Here’s Where to Find Your Sample Ballot for the November 2020 Election Read More

  3. How to Track Your Ballot in the St. Louis Area Read More

  4. Schnucks Might’ve Charged You Double If You Shopped There Recently Read More

  5. Hartmann: Josh Hawley and the Art of the Lie Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation