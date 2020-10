Uber and Lyft are Offering Half Price Rides to the Polls on Election Day

click to enlarge Elvert Barnes / Flickr

Uber and Lyft are offering sweet discounts on Election Day.

Uber

“We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. It also applies on bikes and scooters.”

Lyft

“On Election Day, we are offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE*. For the first time, this offer also includes our network of bikes and scooters in select cities.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The big election happens in less than a week and it’s time for all of us who haven’t already voted early to make our Election Day voting plans.Your vote is needed now more than ever, so the two biggest rideshare companies in the nation are pitching in to help make sure you can easily (and cheaply) get to your polling place on election day.In the spirit of liberty and justice for all, both Uber and Lyft are offering half price rides to the polls next Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Lyft and Uber have been there for our drunk asses; now they're here for democracy.Here are the details:Uber is offering both an in-app poll finding feature and discounted rides to the polls, including a discount on bike and scooter rental:For more information about getting a discounted ride from Uber, click here Lyft is offering discounted rides to the polls for everyone and is distributing “free and discounted rides to those in communities where access to reliable, affordable transportation is limited.”For more information about getting a discounted ride from Lyft, click here See you at the polls, everybody!