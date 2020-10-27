Uber and Lyft are Offering Half Price Rides to the Polls on Election Day

“We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. It also applies on bikes and scooters.”
“On Election Day, we are offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE*. For the first time, this offer also includes our network of bikes and scooters in select cities.”
