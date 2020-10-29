VIDEO: A Baby Chimp Was Just Born at the St. Louis Zoo and We Are in Love

“Chimpanzee Utamu gave birth to a yet-to-be-named female baby around 3:30 a.m. yesterday, October 28, 2020, at Jungle of the Apes.
The baby appears to be healthy and is clinging to mom well, according to the Zoo’s primate care team and veterinarians. The team will watch the mother and infant closely during the coming days and weeks, monitoring for nursing and observing the behavior of Utamu and the baby.
Utamu and her baby will stay in a private maternity area for some time to allow them to continue to strengthen their bond. A public debut date is not known at this time. Zoo guests may see other members of the chimpanzee troop in the outdoor habitats, weather permitting.”
