Thursday, October 29, 2020

VIDEO: A Baby Chimp Was Just Born at the St. Louis Zoo and We Are in Love

Thursday, October 29, 2020

click to enlarge OMG - SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE

Sometimes you don’t know that you need a pick-me-up until you get it, so in these hard times we’re delighted to bring you this: the cutest video ever.

This baby chimpanzee was just birthed yesterday at the St. Louis Zoo and wow, she is adorable. Her mom is Utamu and both mom and baby are being monitored and appear to be happy and in good health.



The zoo posted this short clip of the newborn to YouTube and they say that the sweet little baby hasn't yet been named but that all is well on the maternity ward.


“Chimpanzee Utamu gave birth to a yet-to-be-named female baby around 3:30 a.m. yesterday, October 28, 2020, at Jungle of the Apes.

The baby appears to be healthy and is clinging to mom well, according to the Zoo’s primate care team and veterinarians. The team will watch the mother and infant closely during the coming days and weeks, monitoring for nursing and observing the behavior of Utamu and the baby.

Utamu and her baby will stay in a private maternity area for some time to allow them to continue to strengthen their bond. A public debut date is not known at this time. Zoo guests may see other members of the chimpanzee troop in the outdoor habitats, weather permitting.”

Congratulations, Utamu!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
