Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

Ever the Underdog, League of Women Voters Keeps Fighting

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 6:04 AM

click to enlarge The League of Women Voters keeps fighting to protect voters' interests. - COURTESY LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS
  • COURTESY LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS
  • The League of Women Voters keeps fighting to protect voters' interests.

It was during a twenty-minute Zoom call with the RFT that Nancy Miller, co-president of League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, found out part of her organization’s lawsuit against Missouri was rejected by the courts.

As an off-camera coworker told her about it, her face dropped.



Taking a beat to absorb the information, she sighed and said, “that’s sort of been the name of the game.”

“We haven’t lost hope," she added. "I’m sure we’ll try again.” 

This was not the first time Miller has received such news. In fact, hearing that a judge has rejected her organization’s hard work has become second nature to her. Since the organization’s inception in 1919, it’s filed countless suits against the state. Usually, the organization comes up empty.

But this has never impeded the league's members before. At their office, calls pour in from St. Louis residents every few minutes, papers and law books are stacked up high on desks, and volunteers have started to come in on the weekends to help answer calls and assist voters. There is no time to dwell on the ways that the court has failed them.

In what the league considered a victory for Missouri residents, the state decided to make the voting process safer this year through introducing mail-in voting. However, the state saddled this decision with the burden of a notarization requirement. This is when the league decided to take action.

The organization, in conjunction with the NAACP, sued Missouri over the requirement for mail-in ballots to be notarized. The requirement, Miller says, is an unnecessary burden to place on voters in these stressful times.

With COVID-19 cases still flourishing, many chose to vote by mail-in ballot. But with the added step of notarization, some worry that has restricted voter turnout or even caused an increase of COVID-19 through in-person contact that could have been avoided.

The rules are also complicated, with different requirements for absentee and mail-in voters. The only exceptions for the notarization requirement are for those absentee voters who are incapacitated, inhibited due to disability or illness, or if someone is a caregiver for a person with these limitations. The league argues that there are many more issues to consider than these.

“There’s no logic to it whatsoever,” Miller says, “It targets a group that would face some hurdles getting to the ballot box, whether it’s their language, their transportation, their work schedule.”

When asked why she believes legislators are holding onto the need for notarization, Miller says, “Well, the judges obviously don’t think it’s difficult to notarize anything. They don’t have much empathy.”

The league is not the only group working to change the voting system. On top of their case, Missouri faced two other lawsuits similarly centered around voting access, each taking issue with the complicated nature of mail-in voting. More could be coming in the future, but the rules are now set for Tuesday's general election.

In the League of Women Voters' case, the court decided against eliminating the notarization requirement, or making any changes to the voting system before Election Day. 

The organization's case made it all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court, which delivered its decision late last month. But the league hasn't given up, pushing beyond the state's high court with a federal appeal. Today, the case sits at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, awaiting a decision once again.

In the meantime, the organization's 550 members plan to continue working on voter access in Missouri. Even after a decision is made, Miller expects another lawsuit in their future.

“It’s the only thing we can do in Missouri,” she says through laughter, “We’re never out of a job.”
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Left Bank Books in the Central West End Is Asking for Your Help to Survive Read More

  2. Hartmann: The Man Who Would Force Victims to Bear a Rapist's Baby Read More

  3. Ed Brown, St. Louis’ ‘Eye Patch Lawyer,’ Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Read More

  4. Missouri Works to Clear Rape Kit Backlog as Victims Wait Read More

  5. Here's Where to Find Your Polling Place Wait Time on Election Day in St. Louis County Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation