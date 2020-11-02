Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, November 2, 2020

St. Louis Teen Charged in Triple Homicide

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder.


A Benton Park teen has been arrested in a triple killing from this summer.



Seventeen-year-old Joshua Amerson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-murder, along with assault and unlawful use of a weapon — shooting from a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Amerson is responsible for the killing Malik Taylor, 22, of Moline Acres; Elijah McKinney, eighteen, of Downtown and Daijon Nearing, eighteen of Florissant. He's also accused of wounding a seventeen-year-old and a 37-year-old, both of whom were shot in their legs.

Police originally responded to reports of a shooting at about 2 p.m. on July 29 near West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north city. They soon discovered the dead and wounded about four blocks south, in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time that there had been a shootout among two groups.

Amerson was taken into custody and booked on Halloween into the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to jail records. Prosecutors from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed the criminal complaint on Sunday, and he's being held without bail.

