Tuesday, November 3, 2020
85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Car Near Affton Polling Site
Posted
By Matt Woods
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM
-
THEO WELLING
-
St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal car crash in Affton.
An 85-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street near a south St. Louis County polling site minutes after 6 a.m. today, according to police.
The woman was walking westbound in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road in Affton when she was struck by a southbound driver in a Honda Accord, police say. The driver was identified as a 26-year-old woman. Officers performed life-saving operations before the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The driver waited for police to arrive on the scene. Her destination is unknown. The victim's and driver's names have not been released.
The pedestrian was suspected to be headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center, a polling site, located at 9801 Mackenzie Road. Traffic was restricted until around 10:30 a.m. according to Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.
Voting continued at the community center after the incident. The line remained at about 50 to 60 voters and cars were still able to navigate their way to the polls despite traffic restriction according to St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott.
Ott says it appeared voting was not significantly delayed after the incident.
Tags: St. Louis County, Election 2020, Affton, Fatal Crash, Affton White-Roders, Polling Site, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.