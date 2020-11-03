Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Car Near Affton Polling Site

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM

St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal car crash in Affton. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal car crash in Affton.

An 85-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street near a south St. Louis County polling site minutes after 6 a.m. today, according to police.

The woman was walking westbound in the 9800 block of Mackenzie Road in Affton when she was struck by a southbound driver in a Honda Accord, police say. The driver was identified as a 26-year-old woman. Officers performed life-saving operations before the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.



The driver waited for police to arrive on the scene. Her destination is unknown. The victim's and driver's names have not been released.

The pedestrian was suspected to be headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center, a polling site, located at 9801 Mackenzie Road. Traffic was restricted until around 10:30 a.m. according to Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Voting continued at the community center after the incident. The line remained at about 50 to 60 voters and cars were still able to navigate their way to the polls despite traffic restriction according to St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott.

Ott says it appeared voting was not significantly delayed after the incident.

