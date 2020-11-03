Who To Call if You Have Problems Today at your Voting Location in the St. Louis Area

click to enlarge
Most people are going to get out, vote and get home without a single issue today. But for those who run into a problem, there are plenty of organizations out there to help.
If your name isn’t on the voter registry or you’re unsure of protocol or you’re being harassed or intimidated by another voter, there are people waiting to help or just answer some voting questions for you.
Here are five ways to reach out for Election Day assistance or to report a bad situation at your polling place today:
1. If you’re having a voting issue anywhere in Missouri, one great option is to call here:
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
1-866-OUR VOTE
They can help you with any general voting questions or issues you may have. Volunteering as "election protection," this crew of lawyers takes part in a year-round effort to help voters complete their civic duty.
More info here
.
2. If you encounter a voting issue in St. Louis city, try here:
Circuit Attorney and City Board of Elections Voter Hotline
314-309-8344
The Circuit Attorney and city Board of Election Commissioners are working in tandem to address and prevent voter intimidation and harassment.
“Under Missouri law, voter intimidation can include threatening, impeding, preventing, or coercing anyone from attempting to vote. Providing incorrect information to confuse or prevent voters from voting is similarly illegal, like purposefully stating the wrong time of the election or spreading false information about voting requirements.
Voters should call the hotline if they notice any disorderly conduct, breach of peace, violence or threats of violence at the polls on Tuesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says. "All of these acts can result in criminal or civil penalties.”
More info here
.
3. For voting information in languages other than English, hit up the ACLU:
American Civil Liberties Union
English: 1-866-OUR VOTE (1-866-687-8683)
Spanish: 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682)
Arabic: 1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287)
Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalong or Vietnamese: 1-888-274-8683
“If you have any trouble voting or have questions about your rights, call the non-partisan election protection hotline” set up by the ACLU.
4. If you’ve witnessed something particularly shady (dumpster full of ballots, campaign buses getting run off the highway, etc.) call here:
The St. Louis Field Office of the FBI
314-589-2500
5. And if you want to let us know all about what you saw or experienced then please email your pictures, video or news tips to us here:
tips@riverfronttimes.com
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
