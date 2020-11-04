Resistance Meets Uncertainty on Election Night in St. Louis

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

y next whistle is going to be when Florida posts. I think Florida is the pacesetter to the whole evening."





The election night scene outside Yaquis on Cherokee.



Despite Cantada's burst of optimism, his whistle doesn't return for an encore performance. Florida goes to Trump. Biden's lead in Georgia narrows and

amid delays and equipment problems. Those gathered for the watch party stare at their phones, tugging at the feeds like a cat pawing at a toy just out of reach. The energy turns to a sour tension, with a menace of familiarity.





Four years ago , a crowd had watched election returns on this same spot just off Cherokee, drinking and chatting away their nervousness as the night steadily rolled toward ruin for Missouri Democrats. This year, that story played out much the same way, with the state's Republicans holding on to the offices of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state; Republicans also notched key victories for State

A Resist STL watch party at Poelker Park brought activists downtown on election night.

With multiple battleground states still waiting to count ballots, election night ended with little resolution.

A Resist STL member prepares a banner. It reads, "This is what Democracy looks like."

